PADUCAH — It all started with a photo.
After the tornado hit Mayfield on Dec. 10, a man took a picture of a theater in the city. The image captured the attention of thousands of people around the world.
Donations started flooding in, and he's using them to give back to his storm-stricken community.
Shawn Triplett was in Paducah Thursday on one of his shopping sprees. He purchased Nintendo Switches for older kids in Mayfield. Even though Christmas is over, he hopes to spread some holiday cheer through his gifts.
It seems like all Triplett does nowadays is shop. To onlookers, it may seem excessive. He's been spending thousands of dollars on kids' gifts.
What they may not realize is he's doing it for a good cause.
A trip to GameStop and $3,700 later, 10 Nintendo Switches will go to kids whose lives were impacted by the storm.
When the tornado first hit Mayfield, Triplett helped out with cleanup efforts.
He took a picture of the American Legion Theater across from the courthouse in Mayfield and later posted it online. The image gained international traction.
"A lot of people just want to talk about the photo," said Triplett. "But then there's this army of support from social media."
With the attention, Triplett started a fundraiser to raise money for tornado survivors. So far, he's raised more than $105,000.
People from Japan, France and Canada have donated to the cause.
"Have to go to Google Translate and figure out what it was they said, and then I have to figure out what I want to say and reply," said Triplett.
But the giving won't stop yet. Triplett hopes to raise even more money for those in Mayfield.
"The rebuilding phase, and a lot more people need more than just toys now. So we're really getting to that spot where we can help them with more than just that," he said.
In one of the toy drives Triplett donated gifts to, he supported more than 1,000 families in Mayfield.
If you're interested in donating, click here to visit the fundraiser page.