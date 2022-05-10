CARBONDALE, IL — The debate surrounding abortion and its access continues to grow. Now, a Memphis, Tennessee, abortion clinic is expanding to southern Illinois.
Choices Memphis Center for Reproductive Health is moving to Carbondale, Illinois. Their goal is to provide access to surrounding states where abortion services are in jeopardy, like Tennessee.
The expansion to Carbondale has been in the works since November, long before the leaked Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
With the future of abortion access in limbo, Choices President Jennifer Pepper says the project needed to be expedited.
They expect this facility to service a large portion of trigger states, including Kentucky, Tennessee and Missouri, beginning this summer.
“If people lose abortion access throughout the Southeast, which is what we anticipate based on the leaked decision that came out last week, this will be the southernmost clinic that provides abortions in the United States,” Pepper says.
Kentucky State Rep. Steven Rudy was disappointed to hear about the addition.
“I hate to hear that our neighboring state is in the business of expanding abortions, when in Kentucky we stand for life and we're trying to roll them back and protect life,” Rudy says.
Choices is also partnering with programs to help patients access abortion services from states away.
“They are the funds and the organizations that work to help people get transportation, to cover child care, to help with lost wages,” says Pepper.
Programs like these are something Republican Sen. Danny Carroll is looking into.
“That's something we'll have to deal with in the future, to check the legalities of that. There may be legislation that's moved forward on that in the future,” Carroll says.
Choices Carbondale is expected to be open by August 2022.
The opening in August will just be phase one, offering medication abortion, gender affirming care and basic gynecological wellness.
Over the next three to five years, they hope to increase those services, and add midwifery and birthing services.
The Memphis location will not close, even if Roe v. Wade is overturned and abortion becomes illegal in Tennessee. If that happens, abortion will be removed from the services list at the Memphis location, but other services will continue to be provided.