(CNN) — President Donald Trump surprised a military wife with her husband's homecoming in the middle of his State of Union speech.
The president introduced Amy Williams and her two children Tuesday night.
The Williams family were sitting next to first lady Melania Trump.
After Amy stood for applause, Trump announced that her husband, Sgt. First Class Townsend Williams, was actually waiting to surprise her.
The couple and their children hugged as the room cheered.
St. First Class Williams has been in Afghanistan on his fourth deployment to the Middle East.
The president held up their family as an example of the sacrifices military families make for our country.