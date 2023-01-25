PADUCAH — We've probably all heard breakfast is the most important meal of the day.
For some local veterans, that sentiment may ring even truer — especially on the first Wednesday of the month.
That's because those are the days when nonprofit Project Diehard Inc hosts fellowship breakfasts, where veterans bond with civilians — and each other — over a free meal.
The first Wednesday of each month, starting in February, the organization invites civilians to stop by the IHOP on James Sanders Boulevard in Paducah from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to buy breakfast for a veteran.
The Veterans Fellowship Breakfast isn't new, but it was put on pause due to the pandemic.
Now that it's back, and PDH says they hope the community can help make it even better than before.
According to them, their goal is to help reduce the number of veteran suicides.
As they explained in a Wednesday release about the breakfast events, the organization is currently developing its first facility — Forward Operating Base Rush.
Named in honor of fallen SSGT Courtney Rush — who died by suicide in 2012 — they hope the facility will serve as a beacon of light to veterans in need.
In the meantime, they're helping veterans find support in other ways, including the monthly breakfasts.
Veteran Crisis Line: Call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.