The U.S. Congress passed legislation in 2000 that, on Memorial Day, all Americans are encouraged to pause for a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m.
At this time, you can pause for one minute to honor fallen heroes.
It is those individuals who gave what President Lincoln called, “the last full measure of devotion...to ensure that government of the people, by the people, and for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Memorial Day hasn't always looked the way it does today. In May 1868, General John A. Logan, the commander-in-chief of the Union veterans' group known as the Grand Army of the Republic, issued a decree that May 30 should become a nationwide day of commemoration or "Decoration Day" for the more than 620,000 soldiers killed in the recently ended Civil War, says the Center for Education Reform.
This day was to be designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country.
The Center for Education Reform says throughout the years, a number of changes have been made to this federal holiday including changing the day from May 30 to the last Monday of the month to allow for a three day weekend and changing the name to "Memorial Day."
No matter the official name or date, it's important we, as a country, celebrate Memorial Day for the millions who gave their lives on the battle fields to make it possible for us to enjoy the 'blessings of liberty.'
So at 3 p.m., take a moment to remember and reflect on the sacrifice made by these brave individuals.