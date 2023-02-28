MAYFIELD, KY — It's a major step forward in rebuilding tornado-ravaged Mayfield, Kentucky. In a called meeting Tuesday night, the Mayfield City Council took the first step to establish guidelines and standards for rebuilding after an EF-4 tornado carved a path of destruction through the down the night of Dec. 10, 2021.
Parts of Mayfield, Kentucky, are still desolate, empty and broken today. But city council members are taking steps toward a revitalized city.
"Recovery process is not a fast one so, but this is one of the first steps we need to take in order for investors to make their first step in rebuilding in our community," says Mayfield City Council Member Lauren Carr.
Mayfield City Council members met to discuss the design standards for buildings in a specific plot of land between 7th and 8th streets, and between James and North streets.
City council members say that area could be the next downtown for Mayfield.
"It gives us the great opportunity to do something we've not done before," City Council Member Barry McDonald says. "We need a place for a fresh start away from the court square somewhat, and so I think this development will kind of bring us into what we see other larger cities such as Lexington, Paducah or Louisville."
Council members say changing the downtown area might be uncomfortable for some, but Carr says she's hoping this will be a move toward progress.
"That is something that is hard to visualize, and it's hard to understand, because it's what we know and we're afraid of what we don't know. But we have this opportunity and this vision to revitalize Mayfield and to bring it into the next century," Carr says.
The goal overall is to maintain the history, character and cultural heritage of the community and to make it walkable and user-friendly to people living in the city.
"There's a vision of having a Mayfield that people want to come and walk to and spend a Saturday morning, but in order to get there we all have to be on the same page," Carr says.
The city council passed the ordinance to adopt the design guidelines and standards for the area on Tuesday.
The second reading for the ordinance will take place March 13th at 5 p.m.