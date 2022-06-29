LOUISVILLE, KY — A new Kentucky initiative, appropriately called "The Community Table," will assist professionals working with the homeless community, in order to "reduce employee stress and enhance support for vulnerable Kentuckians".
According to a release sent out on Wednesday, The Community Table is the result of a partnership between The Coalition for the Homeless and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky. The initiative consists of several free virtual events which will allow professionals, clinicians, and community partners to discuss a broad range of issues effecting social service agencies and the people they serve.
According to the announcement, the events will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. EST, starting on July 6 and continuing all the way through 2023.
Anthem BCBS President in Kentucky, Leon Lamoreaux, said in the release: “Social service professionals working on the front lines to support those experiencing homelessness face complex challenges including burnout, high staffing turnover and compassion fatigue, which have all been exacerbated by the pandemic. To ensure that Kentucky providers and staff remain in this incredibly important work, we are partnering with the Coalition for the Homeless to promote self-care and provide these workers with the tools they need to maintain a healthy work-life balance.”
According to Anthem, the Community Table partnership is part of their broader effort to address serious social issues, such as housing, food insecurity, racial and gender health disparities, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.
You may register for a Community Table event and learn more about the Coalition for the Homeless by visiting their website, here.