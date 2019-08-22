Watch again

MARTIN, TN — A new kidney: that's what one local boy wanted for the past two Christmases.

For two Christmases, Ty has been patiently waiting for a new kidney. His wish finally came true. He is now recovering from kidney transplant surgery, and his mother, Kim Boyd, said the feeling is unbelievable.

"The feeling, I guess, I could never describe, as being elated," Boyd said. "You know? Scared, joyous, thankful."

Even though Ty is on the road to recovery, he has to put on a face mask every time he leaves the house to protect his immune system.

Boyd said during the countless hospital visits and difficult times, her faith is what keeps her strong.

"I knew that God has a purpose for him, so that gave me hope that the donor would come at the right time," Boyd said.

She said she wants others to consider organ donation, because it saves lives.

Ty is still building up his immune system. But his mother hopes he will be able to get the green light to go back to school soon.