The connection between physical health and longevity has been well established, but researchers are now finding even our attitude towards aging can add or subtract years to your life.
However, it’s difficult to keep a positive perspective when you’re bombarded by images of old wicked witches and grumpy old men. We’re in a new age of how we thing about aging though, and it may just help us all live longer, healthier lives.
The negative images of aging are being replaced with the 60 plus crowd making the most out of life.
“Someone said this to me a long time ago, that age is a number. It’s a number, and we mentally put these caveats on top of it… That doesn’t make sense,” says Brenda Mosby, who won’t let a number define her. “I am surprised to say at 68 I am on no medications. I just feel so good, and I felt happy all the time.”
In just the past few years, Brenda got marries, started studying ballet, and has taken center stage in a play. On top of all of that, Brenda is blind! “I lost my sight and I found my vision. My life after blindness has been a fairytale.”
New research from Yale University has found people with an upbeat, optimistic view of getting older lived an average of seven and a half years longer than their negative peers. Research from Berkley has found that a negative attitude about growing older could increase your risk of dementia, heart disease, and menopausal symptoms.
Dr. Aditi Gurkar, a cell biologist and aging expert at the University of Pittsburgh, says there’s tons of studies that show how being optimistic in life can play tricks on your body in some way, so you have a healthier perspective in life.
It’s important to find positive role models, and not blame your age for things. Don’t turn down fun opportunities and never say you’re too old. A study out of Boston University found that having a purpose lowered the risk of death for men by nearly 20% and 34% for women.
Brenda Mosby has found her groove. “My purpose is to be an example of love and joy and happiness in everything I do.”