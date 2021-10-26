(CNN) -- A nor'easter's heavy rains flooded streets and forced some water rescues in northern New Jersey on Tuesday morning, and the storm is threatening more high water and power outages elsewhere in the Northeast.
The storm, expected to deliver powerful winds and about 2 to 6 inches of rain in short order over several states, led the governors of New Jersey and New York to declare states of emergency in advance, just weeks after Hurricane Ida left severe flooding there in early September.
Up to 5 inches of rain had fallen in parts of New Jersey by 11 a.m. ET, flooding some roads, creeks and streams, the National Weather Service said.
In New Jersey's Union Beach south of New York City, floodwaters trapped some vehicles, and emergency workers made more than a dozen water rescues late Monday into early Tuesday, Union Beach Police Chief Michael Woodrow said. No injuries there were reported.
Gov. Phil Murphy delayed the opening of state government offices until 11 a.m. to allow workers ample time to arrive.
"If you're out on our roads and come across a flooded section, please just turn around -- don't go ahead. Sadly, we lost too many people in Ida who went ahead," Murphy told reporters Tuesday morning.
Flash flood watches were in effect Tuesday for eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and parts of New York and southern New England, with rain expected into Tuesday evening or early Wednesday.
Extreme winds expected to knock out power
Damaging winds are expected to blow down trees and power lines in some areas. A high wind warning was in place for parts of eastern Long Island, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
"Widespread power outages are expected," the National Weather Service said. "Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."
Eversource Energy, New England's largest energy provider, warned that more than 100,000 customers could lose power in the storm, as early season nor'easters present a greater risk to power lines because the leaves are still on the trees.
"When trees still have most of their leaves, the risk of tree-caused outages with a nor'easter is much higher," according to Sean Redding, an Eversource vegetation management official. "Weighed down by the rain, the leaves act like a sail, causing the tree to bend with the wind."
The strongest winds in New York will be Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
In Boston, winds are expected to increase as Tuesday progresses, with the strongest winds overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Conditions there will slowly improve late Wednesday morning, with some impacts lasting into the evening.
Generally in parts of the Northeast, "there will be winds onshore; there will be waves onshore -- 8 to 12 feet tall," CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said Tuesday morning.
What is a nor'easter?
A nor'easter is a storm along the East Coast with winds typically coming from the northeast, according to the National Weather Service. The storms can occur at any time of year but are most common between September and April.
In winter, temperatures associated with a nor'easter can be much more extreme than in the fall, which can lead to more intense storms and snow. The storms can cause beach erosion and rough ocean conditions, with winds of 58 mph or more.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which oversees the New York City subway and other transit lines, was expecting several inches of rain over 12 hours, but nothing like Hurricane Ida, which caused severe flooding in the region in early September.
"At no point do we expect to see the type of intense rainfall over a very short term that we had during Hurricane Ida," MTA's acting Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, noting the city saw more than 3.5 inches in one hour during Ida.
"But, we are prepared for whatever comes," Lieber added.
The biggest issue and constraint the MTA faces is the city sewers, which can be overwhelmed as they were during Ida, Lieber said, but they didn't expect it to be an issue during the storm.