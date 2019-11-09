PADUCAH— With Veterans Day just two days away, many celebrations are already underway.

A pop-up museum is set up outside Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah to honor those who serve.

Sandy Hart says this is the first time she's done anything like this. Hart says the museum was the mall contacted her asking for her to bring pictures and set up the displays.

It's only a small portion of what's on display at the Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Museum in Wickliffe, Ky.

Hart says it's been busy with visitors, but the special ones are the veterans walking through.

"Even more than the people reading the stories and seeing the pictures, are the ones coming in here are different generations even and connecting and honoring each other," Hart said. "It's just beautiful."

