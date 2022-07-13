PADUCAH — The eastbound lane of Broadway Street between North 25th Street and North 26th Street in Paducah will be closed to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 15.
The closure will be in place while a crane is mobilized to install new emergency power equipment at Baptist Health Paducah. The City of Paducah says the lane should be back open by the end of the business day.
They say flaggers will be posted at intersections on Broadway to help direct traffic into the westbound lane. Alternatively, drivers can take a detour to avoid the work zone. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling in this area.