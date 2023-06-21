GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Pop-up showers could mean a possible recovery for local farmers, especially after last year's weather hit crop yields hard.
Like this year, there was also a drought last year.
As a photo shows, corn came in with ears smaller than the palm of a farmer's hand.
This year, there's more hope.
That's because, according to one farmer, temperatures haven’t been as high.
At Jed Clark’s farm, corn and soybeans are thirsty for moisture. But thankfully, Clark says it's a better situation than 2022.
"This year we have been through the same sort of dry spell, but we've been lucky enough to not have the high temperatures that we had last year during it," Clark says. “And then here with the last couple of days, we received a couple of rains, which we made the crop versus last year look a lot better up to this point."
Last year, he was down 30% to 40% from the average corn crop yields.
He says bean crops caught rains later, and weren't hit as hard.
But Clark, who is also the president of the Graves County Farm Bureau, says the water is always welcome.
"Anytime we receive a rain, a timely rain like we have this last weekend, it helps the crop pick up nutrients and helps the crop mature quicker as well," Clark says.
This point last year, the crops were deteriorating and stressed.
However, with the recent pop-up showers, crops like soybeans and corn have been replenished. The showers have created cooler temperatures, resulting in a better growth process.
For Clark, the ideal situation is a scheduled rain.
"If any farmer could just, you know, map it out, we'd get an inch of rain every afternoon and go back to work on Monday, but you know, if we can get three quarters of an inch per week, it would always be welcomed," Clark says.
We asked Clark whether this drought will impact the typical person’s wallet at the grocery store.
He says it's probably too early to tell, but again, compared to last year, the situation is a lot better, so he says most likely not.
Clark also says west Kentucky farmers continue to recover after a tornado destroyed a local grain elevator on Dec. 10, 2021.