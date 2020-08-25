CARTERVILLE, IL - If you're a parent, you know how expensive babies can be especially right now during the pandemic. Items like diapers and creams can be hard on your wallets. In fact, 1 and 3 families in America struggle to afford diapers.
Evelyn Fuqua is retired but she's busier than ever.
She's the co-founder of the "Got You Covered Diaper Program".
It’s a non-profit organization headquartered in Carterville, Illinois that gives free diapers to families in need.
She said this is a passion for her because she's seen the need up close.
"There's just one particular family that hit me really hard. He had tied his t-shirt around his baby bottom to use as a diaper. That's when Michelle and I stomped our foot and said it's time to get started on what we have a dream to do," said Fuqua.
There was never a shortage of families in need of diapers, but she said the need has grown 40% from this time last year because of the pandemic. It's forcing families to make tough decisions.
"If you keep the same diaper on it all night long or reuse a diaper then that baby is not going to be happy," said Fuqua.
Fuqua works with several organizations like the Lighthouse Shelter in Marion to distribute the diapers.
Kimberly Leonard with the Shelter said it makes her feel good to support the families who need it most.
"When we come up with the diapers it takes a load off them. Then they can do what they need to do," Said Leonard.
Volunteers said they give away at least 1,500 diapers a month. They go through it really quickly so they rely heavily on donations.
"When the baby is comforted with clean diapers, the mother is happier. It's going to leave that family in better conditions," said Fuqua.
Just like babies, Fuqua loves watching this program grow.
"Looking at that diaper box that says LUVS is something we love to do," said Fuqua.
Both the "Got You Covered" Diaper Program and the Lighthouse Shelter are in need of volunteers to help out.
If you would like to know more about the diaper program you can call Evelyn at 618-922-6355 and if you would like to volunteer with the Lighthouse Shelter call (618) 993-8180