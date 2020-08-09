**This image is for use with this specific article only**

Maweya Babekir, of Iowa City, Iowa, holds a flag before taking the Oath of Allegiance during a drive-thru naturalization ceremony at Principal Park, Friday, June 26, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. The U.S. has resumed swearing in new citizens, but the traditional oath ceremonies aren't the same because of COVID-19. Thousands of people are participating in drive-up ceremonies intended to preserve social distancing. Now a budget crisis at the citizenship agency is threatening to stall ceremonies again. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)