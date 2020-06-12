The victims and the families of the Marshall County High School shooting will enter a courtroom again, but this time it's their voices, not just attorneys and the judge's, that will be heard. It's the first chance they have to face the shooter who took two precious lives from them and changed so many others lives, forever.
Friday’s sentencing, comes 22 years after a different set of families and victims packed a different courtroom, less than 30 miles away to face a different rampage shooter. One of the students injured in the Heath High School shooting was Missy Jenkins Smith, whose bullet wounds left her in a wheelchair. Now, she's had time to look back and reflect on what she said to her shooter.
She says it was an emotional day for everyone in that courtroom, and says there will likely be a lot screaming, tears and anger; but there will also be resiliency, strength and perseverance, which helped her take the stand – 22 years ago.
“I can live this way. It's going to be hard…but I can do it,” Those were the brave and courageous words spoken by Missy Jenkins, facing the boy who shot her. She says seconds felt like an eternity at the podium in 1998.
“I have to live with it every day,” Missy said. A year earlier, the shooter killed 3 of her friends, injured 6 others, and changed their lives forever.
She can't use her legs anymore, but Missy has taken a stand against school violence. She's written two books about her experience. She's still finding strength in her words, nearly 23 years later.
“Yelling at him, I felt like was not going to be some way to reach him,” Missy said about facing her shooter. “I felt like my wheelchair was a way to represent the whole situation, the physical visual thing that came out of what happened in the shooting, and so, I really wanted him to see that.”
She says everyone is entitled to their emotions, everyone is allowed to feel what they need to feel. She says her best friend, Kelly Hard, had a different reaction when facing the shooter. She was upset and angry. “She had the right to feel and say what she wanted to, the emotions that you have that day are yours.” Missy said.
Missy says there is no right or wrong way to grieve. “I felt like he listened. I felt like he heard me. That's what I wanted, and I wanted him to see the change,” Missy said. “So, that felt complete but also that obviously wasn't all that I wanted to say.”
The decision to face the shooter was complicated, but she says she knows she would've regretted not saying anything.
“Even though I was scared to death and it was stressful, but you know don’t be afraid of what you might say, your emotions are your emotions, what you need to get out is important, I've learned that through speaking and telling my story.” Missy said. “I have a husband and children. There are some that were killed in shootings like the three girls in the shooting that happened in Heath or the two kids at Marshall that don't get that chance that those of us that are living do. So, I feel like in order to honor them in the best way, is to live the best life we can, and say we're not going to let those consequences of that person has right now, cause us consequences for the rest of our lives.”
Missy says she is choosing to be happy, just like the title of one of her books. She knows it's not the easiest choice to make. She says she has a lot of support from her family, her two sons and husband. Just like she said 22 years ago – she can do it.
“I’ve always said that if you're looking for closure, there's not really closure.” Missy said.
She met with her shooter one on one, for more than two hours in 2007.
“It's the closest thing that I could ever get to closure is how I put it, and I mean that. Because when you go through such a tragic event like that, what you've experienced is something that will be with you for a lifetime – but it's how you use it in your life to make things better, to make a change or how to live your life.” Missy said.
The man who shot Missy, Michael Carneal, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty. He's eligible for parole in 2022.
As part of Gabriel Parker's plea, he pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault for the Marshall County High School shooting. He faces life in prison with a possibility of parole in 20 years.