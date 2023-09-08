MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A section of KY 305/Cairo Road in McCracken County is closing at mile marker 7.6 to allow deck repairs for a railroad overpass starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The closure is west of the Interstate 24 Paducah exit 3 interchange and is expected to last three days reopening on Thursday, Sept. 14 with weather permitting.
KYTC will have no marked detours. However, drivers can self-detour via KY Highway 1420/Noble Road and KY Hwy 2411/Cold Springs Road.
Trucks are instructed to use an approved state route based on the truck's weight.
The project will consist of removing loose concrete around several potholes in the bridge deck and then patching the potholes with high-strength concrete. The concrete has to be cured for a few days before the roadway can reopen.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.