PADUCAH —Part of KY 1943 northern Lyon County will be closed beginning on Monday, July 17 and is expected to remain closed for the next 4 months until November 17.
According to a news release from KYTC, The closure will be along KY 1943 near mile marker 2. It should extend about 1/2 mile west of KY 373 to 2 miles east of KY 295. The closure will be less than 1 mile long.
There will be no marked detour, and the closure is expected to be in place for up to 120 days. The project to fix the bridge is expected to cost about $1.5 million.