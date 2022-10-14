HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 780, just south of Clinton, Kentucky in Hickman County, starting on Monday, Oct. 17 until further notice.
It will be closed near the 4 mile marker between Martin Road and U.S. 51—about halfway between U.S. 51 and the Canadian National Railroad crossing. The closure will allow decking to be replaced on the Bayou De Chien Bridge.
There will be no marked detour. Motorists may self-detour via the KY 780 northern connection to U.S. 51.
At this time, the closure will be in place until further notice. The KYTC District 1 Bridge Crew may be able to provide an estimate once they remove the old decking on the bridge.
KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide timely notice when the roadway is reopened.
