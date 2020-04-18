PADUCAH -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they plan to close a section of KY 787 and Calvert Drive in the Reidland area of McCracken County starting on Monday, April 20, 2020.
KYTC says KY 787 and Calvert Drive will be closed at mile point 5.5 between Stiles Road and U.S. 62 at the east end of Calvert Drive. This is where KY 787 meets the frontage connection to U.S. 62 near the U.S. 62 and U.S. 68 T intersection in Reidland.
KYTC says KY 787 and Calvert Drive is expected to close at 7 a.m. on Monday, and expected to reopen about 3:30 p.m.
KYTC says there will be no marked detour.
Drivers should self-detour via the KY 787 and Calvert Drive western connection to U.S. 62 and Kentucky Dam Road.
