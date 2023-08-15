HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — KY 1218/Reed Road between KY 1219 and U.S. 45 has been blocked by a semi crash in southeastern Hickman County.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the semi was hauling live chickens, which will have to be offloaded before the semi can be removed from the roadway.
The crash also reportedly damaged some powerlines that will need to be repaired or replaced.
KYTC estimates the closure will last about 4 hours until 3:30 p.m.
Small passenger vehicles are being advised to self detour on side roads while large trucks should use an appropriate state route for their weight classification.