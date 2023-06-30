MARTIN, TN — We’re getting local reaction to a major ruling by the Supreme Court on Friday that ends President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program.
It aimed to forgive up to $20,000 in debt for millions of Americans.
In a 6-3 decision, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion. Justices Jackson, Kagan and Sotomayor dissented.
The court majority ruled Biden overstepped his authority with his student loan plan, saying this plan needed to be decided on by Congress.
They also ruled the Biden administration and secretary of education tried to rewrite the law to see the plan enacted.
A shocking decision is what the University of Tennessee at Martin's financial aid director called it.
There are a lot of unknowns now, but they are trying to get a handle on what happens next.
This will change the lives of those carrying the weight of paying off student loan debts.
Disheartening and frustrating is what Ashley Bynum of Martin, Tennessee, called the decision.
"Not that I want my debt to be completely relieved, but there was going to be some type of way that the government is addressing such a significant payment out of pocket," said Bynum.
She avoided student loan debt when she earned her bachelor's degree, but then she went to law school.
The cost was $100,000 out of pocket and now it’s $135,000 with on time payments in the past five years.
"It hangs over your head in a bunch of ways. You know, when I first graduated and I was in my forbearance period, I wasn't able to get a mortgage to buy a home because of the high level of student loan debt that I had," she said.
Across the United States, in California, UT Martin Financial Aid Director Jana Cox is at a national conference with 2,700 financial aid administrators.
They heard about the ruling together.
"They said, of course, the elephant in the room, and they talked about it. This is big. The loan repayment is going to re-begin in around probably September, October. The Department of Education is planning on getting communication out," said Cox.
She said 3,700 UTM students will start to repay their loans, paying their debts for the first time.
AT UTM, 30% of students receive student loans.
For now, she and her staff are going to continue to inform their incoming students on what loans are actually needed for so they don't take out more than they need.
"My hope is that the Department of Education really thinks about that and makes it easy for students to go back into the repayment," said Cox.
Cox also added in this time communication is key. There are so many unknowns.
While they are at the conference UTM will communicate with other universities on their next steps.
It's been a little over three years since borrowers have had to make payments. Contact your university or loan company with any questions.