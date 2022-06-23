PADUCAH — The City of Paducah announced that a section of the Greenway Trail, between mile-markers 2.7 and 2.9, will be closed from June 27 to July 1.
According to an announcement made today, Huffman Construction crews will be replacing a section of the trail that had to be removed for installation of discharge pipes, as part of their contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The replacement is related to the construction of a new floodwall pump station, which is part of a $36 million project to rehabilitate Paducah's floodwall.
The City of Paducah explained that the Greenway Trail is more than five miles long, extending from downtown Paducah to McCracken County's 1.5 mile trail loop using the Bob Leeper Pedestrian Bridge.