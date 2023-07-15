CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO – SoutheastHEALTH is a healthcare system that aims to provide clinical quality care, close to home. However, that will change when the healthcare company shuts down its home health services in Cape Girardeau, Dexter, and Stoddard counties next month.
All three counties will no longer provide the service starting mid-August.
This service offering is being closed down due to labor shortages and continued declines in payor reimbursement, according to the company.
SoutheastHEALTH is now considering its options for relocating employees into other positions and transitioning patients into other local healthcare organizations.
Services offered by Southeast Hospice and Southeast Palliative Care will continue uninterrupted.