MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — It was a very special night for one of our longtime employees and his family.
Mason Watkins, a photographer with us, lost his wife, Jessica, earlier this year. It was very sudden. She has four children.
Friday might, her oldest daughter, Nora, danced for her. And she did a beautiful job, dancing to a song called "Hold You Up" with her Rhythm Factory dance class.
The recital was held at the Kenneth Shadowen Performing Arts Center in Marshall County.
Mason, ever the photojournalist, captured video for us tonight of Nora. He told me Jessica and Nora had a really special bond, and they both loved dance.
And, of course, he said Jessica would be so proud of Nora, as she was every day.
We're proud of you too, Nora.