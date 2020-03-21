(CNN) — The first US case of the coronavirus was reported in January -- a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. Almost two months later, the country has at least 21,240 cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
At least 267 people have died, including 83 in Washington state, 53 in New York and 24 in California.
West Virginia reported its first case Tuesday, becoming the 50th state to have one; it's now reporting eight cases. New York has 10,356 cases, more than six times as many as any other state. As local leaders work to curb the spread of the virus, health officials say they expect the number of cases to keep climbing as more people are tested.
The people in the US who have tested positive include 46 who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan; 21 repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship stuck for days off California; and three repatriated from Wuhan, China.
Here are the rest of the cases, broken down by state:
Alabama: 124
Alaska: 14
Arizona: 63 (including one death)
Arkansas: 100
California: 1,077 (including 24 deaths)
Colorado: 363 (including four deaths)
Connecticut: 194 (including four deaths)
Delaware: 39
District of Columbia: 77 (including one death)
Florida: 557 (including 11 deaths)
Georgia: 507 (including 14 deaths)
Guam: 12
Hawaii: 37
Idaho: 31
Illinois: 585 (including five deaths)
Indiana: 79 (including three deaths)
Iowa: 45
Kansas: 44 (including one death)
Kentucky: 63 (including two deaths)
Louisiana: 585 (including 16 deaths)
Maine: 56
Maryland: 190 (including two deaths)
Massachusetts: 413 (including 1 death)
Michigan: 549 (including three deaths)
Minnesota: 138 (including one death)
Mississippi: 140 (including one death)
Missouri: 73 (including three deaths)
Montana: 21
Nebraska: 38
Nevada: 109 (including two deaths)
New Hampshire: 55
New Jersey: 890 (including 11 deaths)
New Mexico: 43
New York: 10,356 (including 53 deaths)
North Carolina: 184
North Dakota: 26
Ohio:169 (including one death)
Oklahoma: 49 (including one death)
Oregon: 114 (including three deaths)
Pennsylvania: 268 (including one death)
Puerto Rico: 14
Rhode Island: 54
South Carolina: 125 (including one death)
South Dakota: 14 (including one death)
Tennessee: 228
Texas: 202 (including five deaths)
US Virgin Islands: 3
Utah: 112
Vermont: 29 (including two deaths)
Virginia: 152 (including two deaths)
Washington: 1,524 (including 83 deaths)
West Virginia: 8
Wisconsin: 206 (including four deaths)
Wyoming: 22