MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department issued its first ever yearly report. The report covers some of the statistics on the department's performance in 2019. To Sheriff Matt Carter, it's a story of the department's success.
"I felt that this was an important way to just highlight some of the accomplishments we as an agency have made," Carter said. "The strides we've made over the past year, and to put that in a format where the public can review that and see those accomplishments."
The department uses the information in the report to inform you about what they're doing while patrolling.
"I think that this book will just be a snapshot and highlight the good job that the men and women are doing here at the sheriff's office," Carter said.
One of those men is McCracken County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Burrow.
"We cover the entire county," Burrow said. "And a lot of times that means not just the county outside of the city. That means we do a lot of stuff in the city as well."
Burrow is happy to see the department taking steps to build its relationship with the public. He thinks the report and interactions on calls are a good way to do that.
"Even though the call may be a wasted call, or not a priority call if you will, it's still an opportunity to have a positive interaction with a member of the community," Burrow said. "And the more of those that we can have, I think, the better the perception of us is and the more willing people are to come forward and talk to us when it is something serious."
Burrow and Carter don't want glory from the job, but they do want to serve the public as best they can. To read the department's electronic copy of the annual report click here.