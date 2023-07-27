PADUCAH — A Paducah woman has a sunflower in her yard measuring 11 feet. Mindy Bell the woman who planted the flower says it is the talk of the neighborhood and that several people have knocked on her door to ask about it.
The sunflower was damaged after winds from a storm blew it over. The sunflower had come completely out of the ground, roots and all, so Mindy replanted it and propped it up with some rocks. The flower has continued to bloom since it was replanted.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the common sunflower will often range from 2-10 feet tall.
Sunflowers are often associated with positivity, happiness, and optimism, and it seems that Mindy Bell’s sunflower has brought all of those things to her neighborhood.