VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL — A two-year-old girl died in central Florida after being left in a hot car.
A frantic woman calling 9-1-1 said, "We forgot our daughter was in the car."
Police say the parents and their four children went to lunch on Thursday, and when they got home they were unaware the two-year-old wasn't inside.
About three hours later, they returned to the car and realized the little girl was still in her car seat and was unresponsive.
The temperature reached 90 degrees on Thursday, but temperatures can spike 20 degrees in just 10 minutes in an enclosed vehicle.
No charges have been filed so far as the police investigation continues.
According to the Kids and Car Safety Organization, there have already been eight hot car deaths in the nation, and half of them have been in Florida.