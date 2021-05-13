PADUCAH — Friends, family, former colleagues, community leaders and others joined together Thursday in Paducah for a memorial service to honor the life and legacy of Albert Jones.
The legal titan died in February at the age of 91 from natural causes. A giant and mentor in the Paducah and western Kentucky legal community, Jones forged a path and lived a life like few people have in the world.
Former colleagues and friends remembered his achievements and impact on the community in a tribute service held outside at the park named in his honor. The Paducah Tilghman High School Choir and the 101st Airborne Division Brass Quintet performed.
"What a glorious day we have here today to honor one of the great people that's ever come out of our community," attorney Mark Bryant said.
Bryant is a relative, law partner and longtime friend of Jones, who organized Thursday's "A Tribute to the Life of Albert Jones" at Albert Jones Park. A couple hundred people attended the event.
WATCH: A tribute to the life of Albert Jones
"We have come here today not to bury Albert, but to praise him. Albert Jones lived to help others, especially the poor and downtrodden — a public servant like no other," Bryant said.
Other featured speakers included Paducah Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer.
"Down at city hall there are so many stories about Albert that I couldn't even begin to recite them. He's truly, was truly, an iconic person. There's not a week that goes by that somebody doesn't mention Albert Jones," Bray said.
"Albert, I think, knew politics better than anybody, but he didn't play politics. And he said what he thought and he did what he said, and he just let the chips fall where they may," Clymer said.
Several of Jones' longtime friends and colleagues also paid tribute.
Former Kentucky State Sen. Dorsey Ridley roomed with Jones when the two served as lawmakers in Frankfort.
"We truly miss Albert. The commonwealth and this community have lost a great leader. While we are all saddened by his passing we will not forget his witty personality, his hard work. Ladies and gentleman I submit to you Albert Jones' legacy will forever be in our hearts," Ridley.
Chief Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd praised Jones' service to community.
"Albert was a great public servant, because he took his work seriously but he never took himself too seriously. He continued his public service as mayor and an active citizen until the day he died. Everyone who came within the orbit with Albert Jones is indeed very lucky. We were all lucky to experience his friendship, his loyalty and his commitment to make the world a better place," Shepherd said.
Jones' father was a Greek immigrant and Former Kentucky State Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham said Jones always celebrated his Greek roots.
"Albert was proud of his Greek heritage, but he didn't want to get mixed up with those Athenians. He was a Spartan Greek," Cunningham said. "He was a warrior. Albert Jones was a warrior for justice."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recalled his and his family's close connection over the years with Albert Jones and his family.
"He accepted his success and opportunities not simply as testament to his own formidable skills and knowledge, because we know how formidable they were. Instead, he gave lots of credit to all those around him, trying to lift everybody else up each day while he was lifting us up," Beshear said.
"He took the fruits of his hard work and the good fortune and he turned it into service. I think Albert Jones reaped what he sowed, and the entire commonwealth is better because of his good works," Beshear said.