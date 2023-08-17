GRAVES COUNTY, KY — KY 408 has been blocked near the 2 mile marker by a truck that hit a railroad overpass between KY 440 and KY 339.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the overpass is along KY 408 immediately east of KY 339.
Kentucky State Police and KYTC personnel are at the scene, but the roadway will be blocked until the truck can be removed and a Canadian National Railroad inspector can check the bridge.
KYTC estimates the road will be blocked for about 2 hours until around 9:30 a.m.
Drivers should detour via KY 440 and KY 339 through Lowes.