PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah says Dr. Walter Robins Howe — who died last week at the age of 77 — was a true visionary and advocate, instrumental in building the hospital's heart program.
In a Wednesday morning Facebook post, Baptist Health Paducah explained Dr. Howe performed the first open-heart-surgery at what was then known as Western Baptist Hospital in 1985.
According to Baptist Health, Dr. Howe helped launch the region’s first heart center in 2007 after recruiting other vital specialists. His contributions allowed patients to access state-of-the-art heart care in the area, without having to travel hours away.
Dr. Howe's obituary describes him as a loving and devoted husband of 54 years. He was reportedly the son of a diplomat, spending his childhood in both the United States and South America.
He received his bachelor's from Yale University and his Medical Degree from Yale Medical School, the obituary explains, eventually serving as a Flight Surgeon in the US Army in the Vietnam war.
Following his retirement from Western Baptist in 2010, Howe — known to friends and family as Robin — moved to South Carolina with his wife. He continued working in the medical field until his final few months, his obituary reads.
"Robin was always great company, with a sharp intellect and wry sense of humor. His family came first, followed closely by his patients. He wanted most to be remembered as one who cared. Robin will be dearly missed and always remembered for his quiet leadership, his strength of mind, and most of all, his love."
