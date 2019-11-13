MAKANDA, IL -- A group of hunters visited southern Illinois for bow hunting. However, it wasn't your typical hunting trip -- because they all have disabilities.
Every year, SIU Touch of Nature host a hunting event just for individuals with physical disabilities.
Hermann Rundell and SIU student Matt Herman both have a lot in common. They both have Herman in their names and they both love to hunt.
Rundell has been hunting all his life, but when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, it was harder to enjoy his favorite pastime.
That changed once he joined the Physically Challenged Bow Hunters of America.
"It means the world to me. I'm not able to go hunting on my own anymore until I joined this organization. Now I'm able to get out and see the country," Rundell says.
One of the challenges people with disabilities run into is actually being able to use the weapon. The bow weighs 15-20 pounds. The drawstring is about 100-130 pounds. That's why people with physical disabilities use helpers or guides to get them through the day.
Rundell's helper was Herman. Herman says when he volunteered, he didn't expect to form relationships and it's been an eye-opening experience.
"It made me realize how fortunate I am to have what I have and do things when I want to do it," Herman says.
Dr. John Brod is the president of the Physically Challenged Bow Hunters of America. He says the experience is more than he could have asked for.
"Hearing a member like Hermann say it means the world to him to come out and do this and knowing i'm a part of helping him is something you can't take away," Brod says.
If you're looking for more information about Physically Challenged Bow Hunters of America, contact (855) 247-7222.