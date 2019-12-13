MARTIN, TN — A graduate student at the University of Tennessee at Martin has died, the university has confirmed.
The university sent a message to the campus community Friday notifying students and that graduate student Lauren Ashley Brooks died Friday morning. Brooks was a graduate assistant coach with the UTM rodeo team, pursuing a graduate degree in agriculture and natural resources management.
"Ashley was a fierce competitor, and was so impactful to our team. It’s hard to imagine she's gone. She will be greatly missed," UT Martin Rodeo Head Coach John Luthi says.
UT Martin spokesman Bud Grimes tells Local 6 that Brooks, who was from South Fulton, Tennessee, received her bachelor's degree in agriculture in the spring of 2018.
Grimes says a moment of silence in Brooks' memory will be observed during UT Martin's commencement on Saturday.
The details surrounding Brooks' death have not yet been made public.