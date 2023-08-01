CALVERT CITY, KY — Police have closed off Oak Park Boulevard in Calvert City as they investigate the death of a woman killed in a hit and run on Tuesday morning.
The Calvert City Chief of Police, Mike Canon, has confirmed to one of our reporters on the scene that they are investigating a hit and run after 911 calls came in reporting a body in the middle of the road. Cannon says they started receiving 911 calls about the incident at 5:39 a.m. and officers arrived at the scene by 5:40 a.m.
It was reported that the woman was walking southbound on the shoulder of Oak Park Boulevard when she was struck around 5:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
There were no confirmed witnesses to the event but several people drove up on the scene following the incident.
The Calvert City Police Department has been working with the Marshall County Sherriff's office and the Marshall County Coroner in the investigation. There are currently no suspects in the case.
City officials are advising the public to use Lone Valley Road or South Main Street as alternate routes.