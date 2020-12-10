METROPOLIS, IL — It has been almost a year since Jackie Laird was hit by a vehicle and left for dead in Metropolis, Illinois.
His sister, Ginger Meeker, said her family needs closure. They still do not know who took the 48-year-old man's life.
"I won't stop looking, and I have other family members that are just as determined," said Meeker.
Laird was killed on New Year's Eve last year on Butler Street.
Illinois State Police Special Agent Neil Laster said the Metropolis Police Department was called to the scene, where Laird was pronounced dead.
The state police and the Massac County Coroner's Office called Meeker's family to share the tragic news that night.
"I didn't think they had the right person, because I couldn't imagine why or who would do anything like that, and then I thought that it may have been an accident," said Meeker.
That question still needs to be answered. Laster said they had multiple leads.
"The initial investigation that night at the scene identified a possible suspect vehicle being a white four-door. That's about the most information we could get that's corroborated," said Laster. "A couple statements that said it could have been a Toyota, one said it could have been a Chevrolet, so we don't know specifically the make or model."
Laster spoke with people who believe they saw a vehicle speeding recklessly down Butler Street.
He said the investigation remains open, and they have not forgotten Laird.
"I feel for her. We feel for her family, and we're doing as much as we can, but we would greatly help the, greatly appreciate the public's help on this as well," said Laster.
Meeker described her brother as a fun person who loved southern rock, fishing, the "Law and Order" series and playing guitar. He was four years older than her. She said he had a lot of health issues.
"He had MS, so he lost vision in his left eye. It's been years. He could still see fine with his right eye. He didn't have complete blindness, but he was legally blind in his left eye."
His sister said Laird was walking back from the gas station the night he was killed. She said the vehicle that hit him could have only gone one or two ways.
"To some respect, yes, I mean you're talking about an urban area where there's city blocks, you know obviously he was on one street, but as soon as that car passes the next block, it could have turned any direction," said Laster. "Whether it continued south or turned around, we don't know, so we did canvas the neighborhood for possible camera angles, and all those turned up empty, there was a business nearby that had a camera set up."
He said the camera they were hoping to find information from was not recording at the time.
Meeker is the only one left from Laird's immediate family. She hopes for answers as we get closer to the anniversary of her brother's death.
"Even if it comes down to hiring a detective, a private detective, if I can get to that, I will," said Meeker. "But I'm never going to forget until I know who did it, I'll still never forget, but at least they'll be some closure."
They ask for everyone's help to bring this family closure. Meeker said the person responsible needs to step forward.
"We want to celebrate his life, but I don't think that can be done until we know and can get justice for him to what happened," said Meeker. "I think anybody who has a heart or any morals at all, should come forward. If you think it's the smallest thing and may not be a lot, it means something and may lead to something, if someone knows something."
If you have any information regarding this case, you can call the Illinois State Police at 618-542- 2171 ext. 1207.