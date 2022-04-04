AAA reported Monday that gas prices in West Central Kentucky are eight cents lower this week at $3.882.
A gallon of gas cost $3.745 in Paducah as of Monday.
The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.18 for the week of April 5, which is six cents lower than a week ago and 35 cents lower than a month ago.
According to AAA, prices have decreased across the country to due declining crude oil prices.
President Biden announced plans last week to release one million barrels of oil per day for six months (180 million barrels) from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. According to AAA, the president's announcement lead to West Texas Intermediate to close Friday’s formal trading session with a $1.01 decrease in cost per barrell.
