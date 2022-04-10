Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Risk This Afternoon Across Western Kentucky... Across western Kentucky, the combination of low relative humidity values of 20 to 30%, breezy winds from the south of 20 to 30 mph, and dry fuels has created an elevated fire risk. Consider delaying open burning to another day, if possible. Avoid discarding burning tobacco from vehicles. Conditions will improve after 7 PM as winds relax and relative humidity values rise.