BOWIE, MARYLAND - MARCH 25: Nurses draw vaccine doses from a vial as Maryland residents receive their second dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at the Cameron Grove Community Center on March 25, 2021 in Bowie, Maryland. The vaccinations were provided by Prince George's County's Mobile Units as vaccinations in Maryland are now over the 20 percent threshold. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

 Win McNamee

More than 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the US, according to data published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The CDC reported that at least 150,273,292 total doses have been administered, about 77% of the 195,581,725 doses delivered. 

That's about 2.7 million more doses reported administered since yesterday, for a new record seven-day average of more than 2.8 million doses per day. 

About one in six US residents – nearly 55 million people – are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 29% of the population – more than 97 million people – have received at least one dose, CDC data shows. 

Note: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported. 