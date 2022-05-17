MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Former Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham has defeated incumbent Jeff Parker in the Republican primary for McCracken County District 2 commissioner.
Because no democrats are running, Abraham will be the next District 2 commissioner for the McCracken County fiscal court.
In the GOP primary for McCracken County judge executive, incumbent Craig Clymer won, defeating challenger Matt Moore. Clymer will face Democratic challenger Gary Vander Boegh in November.
And the results are in for the GOP primaries for McCracken County sheriff and jailer. No democrats are running in either of those races, so Tuesday night's winners will be the county's next sheriff and jailer.
In the primary for sheriff, Chief Deputy Ryan Norman defeated Retired Paducah Police Capt. Wes Orazine. Current Sheriff Matt Carter did not seek reelection.
And in the primary for jailer, incumbent David Knight defeated challengers former McCracken County Coroner Dan Sims and candidate Jonathan Griggs.
