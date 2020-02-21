MAYFIELD, KY — Six dogs from an abuse case are now up for adoption at the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter. The dogs were among 40 dogs and cats living in poor conditions at a Mayfield home. They were seized and taken to the animal shelter.
Former owner Shirley Futrell released them to the shelter during her arraignment, where they have spent the past two months.
The shelter has taken in more animals since then, which has made duties overwhelming.
Rescue organizations and fosters have taken more than half of the animals from that abuse case, but the shelter has since taken in four pit bulls from two separate abuse cases.
Lauren Bailey spends some of her time each week at the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter. She works for the Kentucky Humane Society. Bailey and the staff wash bowls, sweep, and work to keep the shelter running smoothly.
Some of the animals are part of pending court cases.
"Animal cases don't always take top priority." said Bailey. "Sometimes they get pushed down, and it can leave an animal sitting in a shelter for months to a year."
A dog that was left in a hot car has been there since July and is still not up for adoption.
Four pit bulls came in from separate abuse cases are also not adoptable.
"It just puts a strain on getting all of those day-to-day items done that make sure the animals get the care that they need," said Bailey.
Bailey said it has been strenuous working at a full shelter, but volunteers like Donna Martin-McGee have been a big help.
"I come in and unfold the papers that the folks use to put in the bottoms of dogs pens," said Martin-McGee.
Her work reduces the stress on staff. The volunteer said with a packed shelter, they can use all the help they can get.
"We have lots of laundry to do. I mean, it doesn't mean that you have to get in there and clean up stuff that you wouldn't necessarily want to do," said Martin-McGee.
As the shelter moves forward, they encourage the public to volunteer or foster.
The shelter is accepting applications for six of the dogs that will be up for adoption this weekend. Bailey said there are other animals available as well, ready to find their new home.
If you are interested, they ask that you visit the shelter during business hours.
Futrell pleaded guilty this week. Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said she was sentenced to 180 days in jail and cannot own any animals.
As part of the agreement, she will not serve time unless she commits any other crime in the next two years.