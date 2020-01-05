UPDATE: Three of the dogs have died and several more are pregnant. Shirley Futrell was originally charged with 38 counts of animal cruelty but Sheriff Jon Hayden says more charges may be filed. The total number of animals found has risen to 40.

MAYFIELD, KY— Animals taken into the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter are adjusting well to their new environment.

The shelter took in 36 dogs and 4 cats when they were taken away from Shirley Futrell, who was charged with animal cruelty.

Animal cruelty in Graves County A woman has been charged with 38 counts of animal cruelty after deputies found dozens of animals inside a Graves County home. Many of the animals were malnourished and ill.

Board member Amy Hughes says she's overwhelmed by the kindness shown by members of the community.

"Whenever we have these types of situations, which this is not the first time, we ask and it happens," Hughes said. "Our community helps us and it just warms your heart and we're so grateful. We can't even tell you how much it's appreciated."

The animals seized are still part of an open investigation, so they are not available for adoption.

Recent intake puts Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter over capacity The Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter is off to a rocky start for the new year. The shelter took in 38 animals Monday from one home in Mayfield.

Hughes says they've gotten a lot of donations but could use more newspaper as well as monetary donations.