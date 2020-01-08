JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A rough start to the week is ending in relief for one abused dog whose mouth was held shut with rubber bands. The dog was forfeited to Carbondale Animal Control on Friday, and was immediately taken to the Southern Illinois Humane Society. The Southern Illinois Humane Society was unable to treat the severe swelling on the dog's snout, and called St. Francis CARE for help. St. Francis CARE Executive Director Kay Creese says they found the rubber bands when they were getting ready to intubate the dog for surgery. Creese dedicates her time to taking care of animals in Jackson County. She's seen animal abuse cases before, but says this was different.
"I've never seen anything this bad, and this was so deliberate," Creese says.
Removing the rubber bands from the dog's snout took more than two hours. He's left with deep cuts that go all the way to the bone. The dog looks comfortable in Creese's arms, and now she has a hard time putting him down.
"If I could sit and hold him all day long, he'd be a happy camper," Creese says. "He's a very loving little dog. He didn't deserve to have this happen to him."
I sat down with Carbondale City Attorney Jamie Snyder to discuss violations of the city's animal abuse ordinances. Penalties for those violations are a fine of no more than $750 along with court fees. Snyder feels this case isn't like others he's seen.
"I've never seen a situation where we've had true abuse of the animal," Snyder says. "Putting rubber bands around the animal's mouth would, in my opinion, be a very egregious offense."
Creese plans on letting the dog recover for at least two months before putting him up for adoption. She hopes telling his story will raise awareness of animal abuse.
"This guy needs our prayers right now for a speedy recovery and so that this doesn't happen to any other pet," Creese says. "So they see what they did to him. And that people become more aware that this abuse exists here, and it shouldn't."
She's seen the dog's demeanor change while he's been under their care. He's beginning to become more comfortable around people, and loves being held. He doesn't have a name yet, and St. Francis wants your help picking one. The rescue is taking name suggestions on its Facebook page.