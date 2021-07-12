CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY– On Sunday afternoon, Calloway County Sheriff's deputies responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 641 and Radio Road.
At 1 p.m Sunday, deputies arrived at the scene to find two vehicles severely damaged.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office the accident occurred when a 17-year-old male from Murray, Kentucky attempted to turn onto onto Highway 641 from Radio Road. The minor failed to yield the right of way to 27-year-old Tiffany Martin from Almo, Kentucky, who was driving with a child in the car.
Both drivers, and the child, were transported to Murray-Calloway Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries sustained from the accident.