GRAVES COUNTY — West Kentucky's Helen LaFrance's 1998 oil painting of a church picnic is valued at almost $13,000. Others similar to it are part of Oprah Winfrey's private art collection and hang in national museums.
LaFrance was born in 1919 in Graves County, Kentucky. On Nov. 2, she will turn 100 years old.
About three days a week, you'll find her granddaughter, Kristy Lawson, and her great granddaughter, Kristen Armstrong, visiting LaFrance in a local retirement home.
Lawson sat down with her grandmother Friday and asked LaFrance how she felt about her upcoming 100th birthday.
LaFrance replied, "That year has already come. I kept telling people I would be 100-years-old next year, and now it is next year."
You have to get close if you want LaFrance to hear you, and sometimes it seems like her mind is far away. She becomes more alert when you show her the oil paintings she created.
I showed her a portrait signed Helen LaFrance in the left corner. It was of a little girl about 8-years-old, chubby red cheeks, black hair and a large warm smile.
"Do you remember this one?" I asked. I told her to tell me a little about it.
She grinned and said, "That's my favorite grandchild."
She was speaking about her great-granddaughter, 24-year-old Kristen Armstrong, who frequently comes to visit.
LaFrance's paintings reflecting memories of the disappearing lifestyle of the rural south are known worldwide. Her family said LaFrance didn't do many portraits. She began painting in her 40s. She is a self-taught painter and had no formal training.
"I don't have any skill. I just do something, and I say 'I'm just going to do this today,' and say 'I'm going to see how it turns out.'"
As she ages, her memory is fading. I reminded LaFrance that the painting of her great granddaughter was painted 16 years ago.
She replied, "Oh, it couldn't have been." She than asked where was Kristen, not realizing she was in the same room. Once she did, her face lite up.
LaFrance said, regarding her legacy, the paintings are just stuff.
"I guess I don't know how to be proud," she said, "But I am thankful."
LaFrance is celebrating her birthday at 1 p.m. Saturday with a screening of a documentary about her life. The birthday party is at St. James AME Church at 419 South 8th St., Mayfield, Kentucky.