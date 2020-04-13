MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A local accounting firm is offering to help small businesses apply for federal money that would allow them to continue paying their employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
Certified Public Accountant Dean Owen says if you are a small business owner interested in applying for the Paycheck Protection Program, the first step is to contact your bank. But, if your bank is not participating or does not give you the option, you can contact Owen's office in McCracken County. He or his staff will then walk you through the steps and process your loan application — at no charge.
"Anyone who's eligible that doesn't have another option, we will step in and offer to help," said Owen.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act established the Paycheck Protection Program, which is implemented by the Small Business Administration. The program authorizes up to $349 billion for small businesses to cover the cost of payroll and other expenses to help ensure job retention.
All small businesses with 500 of fewer employees can apply for the program, according to guidance from the federal government. Others that are eligible include nonprofits, veterans organizations and tribal businesses.
In addition, self-employed people and independent contractors are eligible, although Owen said the SBA has not provided guidance on the application process for them.
Owen said if you are a small business owner interested in applying for the program, you should do it soon. He said with 30 million small businesses in the U.S., the federal money is estimated to run out either toward the end of this week or by the middle of next week.
"Get in on this. Do it now. It's urgent. The money's gonna' run out," said Owen. "Obviously, I wouldn't offer to do this for every business owner in the community if it wasn't a pretty simple process. But we'd be glad to do it."
The application can be found on the U.S. Department of Treasury's website. Owen said if you cannot apply through your bank, you can send the filled application to his him — either via email or fax — or bring the paperwork to his office at 5978 Old U.S. Highway 45 South, which is south of Paducah. Owen said he or his staff will them process your application for free.
"Once we got an application and the supporting documents uploaded to the bank, generally, they're turning around approvals in 10 minutes. And then just arrange for a date for them to pick up the check," explained Owen.
Owen said the money that a small business owner would get is equal to two-and-a-half times the business' average monthly payroll to allow the owner to keep paying employees.
"A lot of these businesses are not going to make it if they don't get these loans. They're not going to make it. Their employees are not going to have jobs to go back to. A lot of them are shut down now, and they will not be able to reopen," said Owen. "Some of them, if you got a specialty like your machine shop or a mechanic, you can't just hire anyone off the street. The Dollar Generals are fine. They don't need skilled labor. But the small business owners need skilled labor, and he loses his employees. When it comes time to open back up, where is he going to get them from?"
According to guidance for the Paycheck Protection Program, the funds are provided to small business owners "in the form of loans that will be fully forgiven when used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities." At least 75% of the forgiven amount must be used for payroll.
In addition, employers must maintain their number of employees or quickly rehire employees in order to have their loans forgiven.
"Forgiveness will be reduced if full-time headcount declines or if salaries and wages decrease," the program guidance says.
Owen said his team has processed more than 100 loan applications, all of which have been approved. Owen's office sends the applications to South Porte Bank, which distributes the checks. The SBA then buys the loans from the bank, Owen explained.
As of Monday morning, about 20 of Owen's clients had received checks, totaling millions of dollars, he said.
To learn more about the Paycheck Protection Plan, visit home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/cares/assistance-for-small-businesses.
To contact Dean Owen's office, email info@owencpa.com, call 270-554-0720, or fax 270-554-3966.