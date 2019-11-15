MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Jury selection and trial scheduling were the focus of a status hearing in the Marshall County High School shooting case on Friday.
Accused shooter Gabriel Parker was in the courtroom. He's facing two counts of murder and 14 counts of first-degree assault. The prosecution and defense attorneys spoke to Judge Jamie Jameson about the dates for the upcoming trial and the jury selection process. Marshall County Commonwealth's Attorney Dennis Foust says the goal is to finish the trial by the end of June.
"We're going to be as diligent as we can in that regard. The families need this matter to be resolved, the community needs this matter to be resolved, and that goes without saying. It just needs to be resolved, and we're working as diligently as we can to see that that happens," Foust says.
Jurors will be selected through two separate jury pools. They will have 500 juror prospects in each.
"Once the jury summons are sent out, then they will get a jury questionnaire, and then we will start going through those, in order that we can be prepared when it comes time for trial to see the jury." Foust says. "We've also talked about the possibility of using a jury questionnaire form."
Another status hearing will be held at 1 p.m. on Feb. 14. Parker's trial is scheduled to start on June 1.