PADUCAH — Federal prosecutors say three men with ties to Keeton Corrections are charged regarding an alleged scheme to sell methamphetamine at the Paducah halfway house.
The men — 32-year-old DeAnthony Woods, 31-year-old Ralph Gaines Jr., and 27-year-old David Jones — are each charged with distribution of meth, conspiracy to distribute meth, and possession with intent to distribute. They are accused of committing those offenses at Keeton Corrections between April 12 and May 28, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky said in a news release Monday. Gaines is also charged with using or carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
A federal grand jury in Paducah indicted the three men on those charges last week.
The conspiracy charge carries a minimum of sentence of five and a maximum of 40 years in prison, prosecutors said. Possession with intent to distribute meth carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. The sentence for using a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime has a five-year minimum sentence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm has a 10-year maximum sentence.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Assistant U.S. Attorney Leigh Ann Dycus is the prosecutor for this case.