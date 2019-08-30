CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO - A man is in custody after sheriff's deputies say he was driving the wrong way on Interstate 55 in Missouri Thursday.
Emergency personnel tell the Southeast Missourian Myron Tillman caused several traffic incidents while driving the wrong way on Interstate 55 Thursday.
Tillman was arrested at 6:15 Friday morning by sheriff's deputies. They say they got a tip from a person this morning saying that a man fitting Tillman's description knocked on their door and asked to come in. Deputies arrested Tillman without incident.
The Southeast Missourian is reporting a body was found on the shoulder of the interstate near where the incident began. Tillman is considered a person of interest while investigators piece together what happened.
The paper says the body on the highway has been identified as Claude Nix. His driver's license says he lived in Jackson, Tennessee. An autopsy is being done to determine how he died.