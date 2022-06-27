LOUISVILLE, KY — Just days after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, many civil liberty organizations are speaking out and filing lawsuits.
On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Kentucky, and Planned Parenthood Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky filed a state court challenge to block abortion bans on behalf of Kentucky abortion clinics and a healthcare provider.
According to their joint release, the organizations filed the suit in response to Kentucky's trigger ban, which went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the federal constitutional right to abortion. The organizations stated the Kentucky Constitution protects the right to privacy and bodily autonomy.
Specifically, the group is seeking to block the Human Life Protection Act as well as Senate Bill 9, which had previously been blocked by a federal court.
In a statement included in the release, Deputy Director of the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, Brigitte Amiri, said “Since Friday, Kentuckians have been turned away from appointments and denied the ability to control their own bodies and futures. The impacts will be long-lasting, with countless people enduring serious health risks from forced pregnancy and childbirth, making it harder to escape poverty, and derailing education, career, and life plans. We’ll keep fighting for people’s ability to control if and when to have a child, regardless of where they call home.”
In their release, the organizations say abortion bans disproportionally harm people of color, citing that black women in Kentucky are more than two times as likely to die during or shortly after childbirth than white women. They also stated a nation-wide ban on abortion would result in an estimated 21% increase in pregnancy-related deaths, according to this study.
The case is EMW Women's Surgical Center v. Daniel Cameron and the plaintiffs are represented by the ACLU, ACLU of Kentucky, Craig Henry PLC, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and O'Melveny & Myers LLP.
The legal document can be found here.